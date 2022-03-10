Conducting, cars and more...

David Russell Hulme is pictured rehearsing with the Zaporozhye Symphony Orchestra, in February 2019

CONDUCTOR David Russell Hulme has spoken of his concern for Ukraine and the musicians he met there three years ago.

Machynlleth-born David, who lives in Aberystwyth, was invited to guest conduct the Zaporozhye Symphony Orchestra in 2019. He had been due to return the following year but the pandemic put a stop to that. The conflict with Russia will postpone that further.

Concerned for the safety of his Ukranian friends, David has managed to contact some of them.

“I’ve been sent videos of Russian troops travelling through Melitopol in the same region as Zaporozhye,” he said. “Zaporozhye was fine for a while, but members of the orchestra, and others from the Zaporozhye Regional Philharmonic organisation, are doing their bit to support their beleaguered community. I would like to go back, but who knows what the situation will be like.”

David’s conducting career has also taken him to Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA.

Born in Machynlleth - “like my parents” - David also went to school there. His sister lives in Aberdovey and “married into a well-known business family in Tywyn - the Baldwins - who have the big Spar there”.

“I worked on the Talyllyn Railway in the 1960s and 70s, and my grandfather was chief engineer on the Corris Railway in the 1920s.”

As well as a passion for trains, David loves vintage cars.

“I’ve got too many at the moment. My favourites are probably the Alvis Grey Lady from the 50s, and a Morgan from the 80s. They’re great fun!”

David with his 1955 Alvis Grey lady outside Gregynog Hall ( Neil Brand )

But David is most well-known for his musical achievements. He studied Music at UCW Aberystwyth under Ian Parrott, and conducting with the legendary Sir Adrian Boult. Awarded MA and PhD degrees for research into British music, his extensive publications include articles for the New Grove Dictionary of Music and Musicians and the BBC Proms.

He has worked closely with some of the world’s foremost opera companies. His ground-breaking, critically-acclaimed edition of Ruddigore, published by Oxford University Press, was staged by Opera North for several seasons.

He became Aberystwyth University’s first director of music in 1992, established the University Music Centre and led its highly successful programme for nearly three decades. On his retirement in 2020, he was appointed Emeritus Reader in Music, and continues to conduct Aberystwyth Choral Society.

“It’s nice to carry on doing that locally. We have a concert coming up on 23 April and rehearse in St Paul’s Methodist Centre on Tuesdays at 7.30pm. New members are always welcome,” said David, who is keen to hear from students and locals alike.

“It’s great to see town and gown mix together.”