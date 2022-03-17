Conflict stirs memories of Second World War

Eunice in 2019, a few months before she passed away and right in 1943, when she lived in Penparc near Cardigan ( Family photo )

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has stirred memories of previous problems for Glenys McBurnie.

In 1943, her mother, Eunice Davies, received a letter from the then Prime Minister’s wife, thanking her for helping Russian refugees. Eunice was just 13 at the time, and living in Penparc, Cardigan. Later, she would move to Riverside Terrace in Aberystwyth.

Sadly, Eunice died just before lockdown, but Glenys thought Cambrian News readers would be interested in this little piece of history.

She writes: “I thought you might be interested in a letter I have that was sent to my mother in 1943, from 10 Downing Street. It’s from Mrs Churchill, thanking my mother for her gift for the Russian refugees. It was a quilt she made to raffle to raise money. My mother was 13 at the time.

“With all that’s going on in Ukraine I find the letter very poignant.”

The letter Eunice received from Clementine Churchill ( Family photo ) ( Family photo )

The letter is dated January, 1943, and signed by Winston Churchill’s wife, Clementine. It reads: “Dear Eunice. Thank you very much for your gift which I have just received. I am most grateful to you for the trouble you have taken to help the brave Russians in their terrible struggle and in the glorious defence of their country.