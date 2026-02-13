A group of young people from Carmarthenshire have raised over £9,000 for Glangwili General Hospital, through a series of events.
Llanllwni Young Farmers Club raised £8,490.46 for the hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit through their annual agricultural show, an event that brings the local community together and raises money for a chosen charity.
“The show has something for everyone, from a produce marquee with vegetables, cookery, craft and flowers to sheep, cattle, dog show and activities for the children as well as evening entertainment,” organisers said.
And the event was a huge success.
“We had a very successful day, the sun was shining throughout and the whole community came together for a day of fun.”
Raising money is at the forefront of the YFC’s activities, and their chosen charity often has a significant importance to members.
“Our chosen charity for Llanllwni YFC Show 2025 was the Special Care Baby Unit at Glangwili Hospital, as Elain Grug, the daughter of two of our members Sara and Ieus, spent the first month of her life at the unit after she was born over eight weeks early.
“We are forever grateful for the care Elain and her family received during these difficult times.”
In December, the YFC then held a carol singing event, where they also raised over £900 for the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Glangwili General Hospital.
“Another annual event we have as a club is carol singing around our local vicinity to get our whole community into the Christmas spirit. Every year we donate half of the proceeds raised to a chosen charity.”
Once again, the youth organisation was able to raise a significant amount for Hywel Dda services.
“Our annual carol singing event raised £922.27 for the Chemotherapy Day Unit. All members thoroughly enjoyed going around the local area to get the whole community into the Christmas spirit,” organisers added. “Members of the community, especially the elderly, are always grateful to see us at their door.
“We try and make fundraising as fun as possible to all our members. Both activities were a great success.”
Kelly Brown, Neonatal Outreach Leader for SCBU, said: “We would like to express our heartfelt thanks for your incredible generosity in raising money for the Special Care Baby Unit at Glangwili General Hospital. We are truly grateful that you chose to support our unit, your kindness will make a meaningful difference to the babies and families we care for.
“Fundraising efforts like yours are vital to helping us improve the quality of care and the overall experience for those who need our support during such a critical time. Thanks to your donation, we are hoping to purchase a specialist piece of equipment that allows us to cool babies born with brain injuries – a life-saving intervention that can significantly improve outcomes and give these little ones the best possible start in life.
“Your support will have a lasting impact, and we are deeply thankful for your commitment to helping us provide the highest standard of care now and in the future.”
And Senior Sister for the Chemotherapy Day Unit, Jessica Michael, said: “On behalf of the staff and patients at the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Glangwili Hospital, I would like to thank you for your fundraising efforts resulting a very generous donation of £922.27.
“We are always looking at ways to improve the environment and improve the way we care for patients within the Chemotherapy Day Unit. Please be assured that this money will go towards this improvement.”
