“For example, nothing is mentioned about post-stroke emergency like a heart attack or ischaemic bowel. Llanelli Hospital doesn’t have an A&E, so if you present with stroke at Bronglais, get transferred to Llanelli for your rehab and have such an emergency befall you, you’d need to be ‘blue-lighted’ to either Glangwili or Morriston. Any Stroke Unit that provides rehabilitation needs to have immediate access to an A&E Department and it is frankly inconceivable that the Health Board never considered this when drafting up these plans.