Congratulations to new RNLI coxswain

Pwllheli RNLI has a new coxswain.

Tomos Moore, 29, joined Pwllheli RNLI in 2011. He was 17, volunteering as a crew member on both the Mersey all-weather lifeboat and D class inshore lifeboat.

Over the last 11 years he has trained hard to become a crew member and all-weather lifeboat mechanic, whilst also working full-time as a theatre technician at Pontio in Bangor and after a full recruitment process, was appointed as a full-time coxswain and mechanic at RNLI Pwllheli.

With the help of the volunteer crews, fleet staff coxswains and regional staff, he has been able to progress. He has attended multiple training courses and spent many hours at sea on the station’s Shannon lifeboat.

To pass out, Tomos had a series of assessments over a two-day period.

Tomos is delighted to be following in his father’s footsteps, as he explained.

“My father Clive was lifeboat crew for 38 years and was also a volunteer coxswain so I was raised with the RNLI being a big part of daily life.”

He added: “I’m looking forward to getting out on the lifeboat as coxswain, enjoying what the role has to offer whilst continue to develop my skills and knowledge by gaining experience over time.

“Life with the RNLI is very fulfilling. I love the role and no two days are the same. I would say to anyone who might be interested in joining not to hesitate. There are plenty of opportunities and a strong team who can assist in your RNLI career, whether it’s as volunteer shore crew or if you aspire to be a Coxswain.”

Lee Firman, RNLI area lifesaving manager for north Wales, said: “Congratulations to Tomos. This is a fantastic achievement and is thanks to the hard work and effort of both Tomos and the volunteer team who have all played a part in his passing out. Tomos has demonstrated he is worthy of the appointment which is an important position at RNLI Pwllheli.”