BUTE Energy has launched a consultation into its plans to build a wind farm on the outskirts of Talybont.
The sprawling site covers an area from Talybont all the way into Powys in which the company plans to build 37 wind turbines, creating Waun Hesgog Energy Park.
The consultation opened on Friday 1 August 2025 and will close on Friday 12 September 2025.
The proposals include plans for up to 37 wind turbines, with a maximum tip height of 220m that will generate up to 248MW of energy. This will be enough to power approximately 176,000 households a year, according to Bute Energy.
There are also plans for a Community Benefit Fund that could be worth up to £1.8 million each year, based on the current designs.
Bute Energy says: “The consultation is an opportunity for local residents to share their views and help shape Bute Energy’s plans for the Waun Hesgog Energy Park in these early stages.
“This includes people’s thoughts on the proposed layout of the energy park, as well as any local knowledge, such as nearby water courses, roads and tracks, private water supplies, or anything else that is important to local people.
“It is also a chance to help shape the Community Benefit Fund and suggest any groups, project or initiatives that could benefit from funding.”
A webpage has been launched detailing the plans, which include a map, showing the proposed area and include a short survey which mainly focuses on how the community fund should be spent, with one question regarding opinions on wind turbines.
A bilingual webinar will take place on Thursday 14 August from 6pm – 7pm. This will consist of a short presentation from the Waun Hesgog Project Team followed by a Q&A session.
A public drop-in event is being held on Tuesday 19 August from 2pm – 6pm in Tal-y-bont Memorial Hall, where Bute Energy staff will be on hand to answer questions and explain the proposals in more detail.
This is the first stage of consultation for Waun Hesgog Energy Park and the detailed design of the energy park will evolve over the coming months and there will be further opportunities to comment on the proposals next year.
Bute Energy hopes to submit an application by the end of next year.
Sophie Jones, Project Manager of Waun Hesgog Energy Park, said: “We are pleased to be starting this first round of consultation for Waun Hesgog Energy Park and hope that as many people as possible will get involved and provide their feedback.
“The Welsh Government has set ambitious targets for Wales to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and by 100% renewable by 2035. Bute Energy is pleased to be playing our part in this.
“We look forward to hearing local people’s thoughts about the Community Benefit Fund and how it can be used to support projects and tackle issues in communities around the site so we can deliver real benefits to local people.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.