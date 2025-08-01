Over 300 people have attended a standing-room only public meeting in Tywyn to discuss the future of the Cambrian Coast Railway Line.
The meeting on 31 July was called over ongoing concerns about cuts to services, Residents and business owners along the line voiced frustration at the withdrawal of services, the unreliability of the timetable and persistent cancelation of services.
The meeting was called by Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor who chaired a question-and-answer session.
Speakers at the meeting included Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts, campaigners Barbara Fuller and Kate Day, and Bill Redfern from the Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth Railway Passenger Association (SARPA).
Questions were fielded by Lee Robinson from Transport for Wales and Tomos Roberts from Network Rail.
People attended the meeting from several communities along the Cambrian Line including Barmouth, Pwllheli, Tywyn, Harlech, Criccieth, Aberdyfi, Fairbourne, Penrhyndeudraeth and Llanaber. Representatives were also present from Barmouth Railway Station.
Speaking to the Cambrian News on Friday, 1 August, the day after the event, Mr ap Gwynfor said: “It was encouraging to see so many in attendance at last night's public meeting – seeing Neuadd Pendre packed full of people from the local community, businesses, and elected representatives is indicative of the strength of feeling towards improving services on the Cambrian Coast Line – a vital community and economic link which must not be the subject of any further cuts.
“I called the meeting to provide local people and rail users with an opportunity to raise their concerns directly with both Transport for Wales and Network Rail and it is evident that people living and working in northwest and mid Wales rightly feel that these areas are disproportionally disadvantaged when it comes to accessing a reliable train service.
“We heard directly from those whose livelihoods and day to day life have been adversely impacted by what is a failure to run an effective train service. From business owners to young people, the impact of downgrading services on the Cambrian Line is widespread.
“The changing of the timetable as one example continues to have a significant detrimental impact on the economy of the Cambrian coast, from Machynlleth up to Pwllheli, not to mention concerns about reliability, the conditions of travel, and the sheer inconvenience caused to passengers.
“I am very grateful to local campaigners for providing a forensically detailed summary of the problems which highlighted the severity of the situation.
“The Cambrian Coast Railway is a vital transport link for workers, GP and hospital appointments, students, and families not to mention supporting the local tourism economy.
“Communities along the Cambrian Coast demand better from both Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government. I hope the meeting afforded railway bosses and government representatives the opportunity to garner the strength of opinion locally and why investing not cutting is the only way to safeguard the long-term future of this important line.
“The demand is clear why regular train services need to be reinstated as soon as possible.”
Meeting attendees heard there was no intention to cut further services.
