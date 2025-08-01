Speaking to the Cambrian News on Friday, 1 August, the day after the event, Mr ap Gwynfor said: “It was encouraging to see so many in attendance at last night's public meeting – seeing Neuadd Pendre packed full of people from the local community, businesses, and elected representatives is indicative of the strength of feeling towards improving services on the Cambrian Coast Line – a vital community and economic link which must not be the subject of any further cuts.