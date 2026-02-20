The Public Services Ombudsman for Wales (PSOW) has launched a public consultation on its draft Strategic Plan for 2026–2029, marking the next stage in shaping the priorities of the office for the coming three years.
The draft Plan has been developed following internal discussions and detailed consideration of the key pressures, opportunities and challenges affecting both the Ombudsman’s service and users of public services across Wales.
PSOW is now inviting wider views on the proposed Plan, including from service providers, communities, third sector organisations, elected representatives and members of the public.
The proposed Plan sets out an ambitious but realistic programme of work built around four Strategic Aims, focusing on: Delivering justice with positive impact for people in Wales; influencing systemic improvement across public services and supporting high standards of conduct in local government; strengthening access and impact for those who need the Ombudsman’s service most; and ensuring PSOW is a resilient, agile and accountable organisation.
Launching the consultation, Michelle Morris, Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, said: “As we prepare to mark twenty years of the Ombudsman’s service to Wales, this is the right moment to reflect on what we have learned and what must come next.
“Our draft Strategic Plan brings together the insights gained from within our organisation and the challenges we know people face when navigating public services.
“We now want to hear from people across Wales.
“Your views will help us refine our priorities and ensure the Plan reflects what matters most to those who rely on public services and engage with local democracy in Wales.
“Together, we can continue to strengthen a service that remains fair, independent and open to all - and one that makes a meaningful difference where it is needed most.”
The consultation document and information on how to respond are available at: www.ombudsman.wales.
The consultation is open until 31 March.
