The overall NHS waiting list in Wales fell for the seventh month in a row in December.
The waiting list was 16,900 lower than November and is now at its lowest level since March 2023, new figures show.
Long waits are also falling, with fewer than 5,300 people waiting more than two years for treatment in December, down by around 1,600 from November - a 92.5 per cent reduction from the peak in March 2022.
First Minister Eluned Morgan said the figures represent “real progress that's making a massive difference to people's lives.”
“It’s important this momentum is kept up,” she said.
“We will continue to work hard every day alongside the NHS so everyone who needs it receives timely treatment.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.