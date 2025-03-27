Aberystwyth Town Council has launched a consultation in a bid to find a new home for the Tabernacl War Memorial.
Due to public concern, Aberystwyth Town Council is looking to relocate the war memorial, currently located on the former Tabernacl site in Powell Street, to a more visible and prominent location.
It is an important, historic and beautiful memorial by Mario Rutelli, an internationally renowned sculptor who also made the town’s main war memorial at Castle Point.
Aberystwyth Town Council says: “We propose to relocate it to the newly transformed gardens on Queen’s Square, however, its original location would not be forgotten and would be marked by a suitable interpretation plaque.
“The condition of the sculpture is a cause for concern and the town council is keen to preserve it.
“The relocation has been welcomed by various partners such as CADW, Ancient Monuments and Ceredigion County Council as well as the sculptor’s great grandson and former Mayor of Rome, Francesco Rutelli.
“More recently, written agreement has been received from Barcud, the housing association that owns the former Tabernacl site.
“The Queen’s Square garden, across from the town library, is the proposed new location for the sculpture and Aberystwyth Town Council has professionally landscaped and transformed the area, thanks to grant funding.
“In its new location, the war memorial would be well placed to feature in the annual Remembrance Sunday service.”
Aberystwyth Town Council are seeking views on its plan to relocate the Tabernacle War Memorial and have a form on their website.
Please complete a short questionnaire to have your say.
For any further information, please contact the Town Council office on 01970 624 761.
Completed questionnaires should be returned to the Town Clerk either be completed online (below), sent by email at [email protected], or to the Town Council offices.