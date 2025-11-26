Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has launched his annual consultation asking residents across the Dyfed-Powys area to share their views on next year’s policing budget and council tax precept.
Around half of Dyfed-Powys Police’s budget comes from the UK Government, with the rest raised locally through council tax.
Mr Llywelyn said: “Setting the right level of precept is always a careful balance between maintaining vital policing services and recognising the financial pressures households face.
“Your feedback helps me make sure local priorities and community need are properly reflected in next year’s budget.”
The Commissioner is considering several options for how the 2026-2027 precept could be set.
