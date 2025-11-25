A police camera operator who used CCTV to track his partner's movements has avoided being sent to prison.
Russell Hasler, 42, of of Maesteg, Panteg Cross, Llandysul, was described in court as having a ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ type character whose mood would change quickly with his former partner saying she felt she was always ‘walking on eggshells’.
Hasler, a former CCTV operator at Dyfed-Powys Police’s Carmarthen headquarter, pleaded guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour and data protection offences and appeared for sentencing at Swansea Crown Court.
The court heard the defendant used his position to track his partner's movements on CCTV cameras.
On one occasion, Hasler sent the woman a photo of her walking down a street in Newcastle Emlyn with a caption saying ‘stalked’.
On another occasion, Hasler sent a photo to his partner’s mother of her in her van and asked where she was going.
Hasler worked as a CCTV operator at Dyfed-Powys Police when he was arrested by officers from the Professional Standards Department in October 2023.
He quit his position with the force a month later and was subsequently charged with coercive and controlling behaviour towards his ex-partner, as well as data protection and computer misuse offences.
Hasler admitted to the data protection offence, and initially denied coercive and controlling behaviour, but changed his plea two days before he was due to stand trial at Swansea Crown Court.
The computer misuse offence was dropped from proceedings.
In a statement, the victim described the impact of the abuse she faced, saying: “There were times when the emotional pain, torment and relentlessness of the abuse became so overwhelming that I questioned whether I could carry on.
“The abuse has affected every part of our lives. The damage caused cannot be undone, and the pain we have endured is something we continue to live with every day.
She continued: “I frequently experience cognitive difficulties, including memory lapses and persistent brain fog, particularly when attempting to recall information.”
Hasler was handed a 17-month prison sentence – suspended for 18 months - and ordered to undertake 180 hours of unpaid work; attend 20 days of rehabilitation activity and pay a £500 fine.
He is also subject to a restraining order lasting five years.
DC Simon Reynolds of Dyfed-Powys Police’s Professional Standards Department, said: “We welcome the guilty plea and sentence imposed by the court.
“No one should feel frightened or controlled in their own lives and I want to commend the victim for their courage in coming forward and maintaining their support for this investigation by the Professional Standards Department of Dyfed-Powys Police.
“Controlling and coercive behaviour has a devastating impact on its victims, and the fact that Russell Hasler was a police staff member at the time of offending, compounded by his breaching of Data Protection legislation, is a profound betrayal of the standards that the public should rightly expect.
“This sentencing should help to reassure the public that while such offending by police employees is uncommon, it is taken with the utmost seriousness by investigators.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.