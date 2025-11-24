The family of a woman who died in a house fire in September have paid tribute to her, describing the mum as a 'warm, caring and fun-loving soul'.
Heather Edwards, 40, died in a house fire in Bwlchllan on Monday, 15 September, this year and in a tribute released by Dyfed-Powys Police, her family described her as a devoted mum, long-term partner of Geraint, and a much-loved daughter to Dai and the late Kathleen.
She was a cherished sister to Gwyn, and the inseparable other half of the ‘egg’ with Gill.
She was also a proud aunty to her five nephews, who thought the world of her.
Her family wrote: “Heather was a warm, caring, and fun-loving soul who brightened the lives of those around her. Many affectionately called her ‘Hurricane Heather’, a gentle nod to her clumsy ways and her knack for accidental mishaps — moments that always brought laughter and showed her light-hearted spirit.
“Her kindness, humour, and generosity touched everyone who knew her, and her absence leaves a quiet ache in many hearts.
“Heather, you will always be with us in spirit. We miss you, we love you, and you will never be forgotten.
“Your children will grow up knowing exactly who you were — your love, your strength, and the joy you brought into every room.”
Her partner Geraint was initially arrested on suspicion of murder following the fire before being released from police custody the following day with no further action being taken against him.
The farm where the fire occurred was been named locally as Pencwm and is a 60 acre holding about a mile and a half towards Cilcennin in a very isolated setting.
Fire crews from Tregaron, Lampeter, Aberaeron, Aberystwyth, New Quay and Llandrindod Wells were called to tackle the blaze.
