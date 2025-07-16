Last week, the undergraduate students who attended the University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s (UWTSD) Lampeter campus celebrated completing their academic studies.
These students represent the last group to study at the campus, after it was announced that the Lampeter campus would stop hosting undergraduate courses from September.
On the momentous day, Professor Elwen Evans, KC, Vice-Chancellor of UWTSD, said: “Graduation gives us the opportunity to come together as an academic community to celebrate our graduates’ success and to share that success with family and friends.
“Graduates, you started your academic journey in a world full of complexity and change, and you have shown resilience, determination and great spirit throughout your studies.
“I hope that you are as proud of your achievements as we are of you.”
It comes following the university’s announcement that running courses at the Lampeter campus was no longer “viable”, hosting just 92 students.
From September 2025 the remaining humanities courses will transfer to the Carmarthen campus.
In November 2024, the university revealed it cost £2.7m annually to run the Lampeter campus, but that maintenance and upkeep costs for the site had risen to an estimated £33.5m.
Despite protests in Lampeter and outside the Senedd, the university confirmed the move in January.
After dwindling undergraduate numbers on the campus, a spokesperson said: “[Moving to the Carmarthen campus] would provide students with improved access to services that would support their university experience and allow the humanities discipline the opportunity to flourish in a more inter-disciplinary environment.”
The institution is now in talks with Ceredigion County Council to develop post-16 vocational courses at the campus.
No details have yet been released about what kind of vocational training may be offered.
