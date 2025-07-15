At 50, Sophie Calon’s father was a high-flying lawyer.
At 55, he was found dead in Cardiff city centre at Christmas.
This summer, Aberystwyth publisher Honno Welsh Women’s Press launches Long Going by Sophie Calon - a book dubbed an “unflinching” daughter’s memoir of a dad who drank.
The book takes readers through the life of a daughter watching her dad bounce from tents to homeless shelters to prison cells.
A “portrait that pulls no punches”, the author explores the life of the high-functioning alcoholic through the eyes of his eldest child and how to break destructive cycles of alcoholism and homelessness.
Described as “searingly honest”, Maeve McClenaghan, author of No Fixed Abode, said of the book: “By piecing together fragments of his writing, Calon poignantly charts her father's gradual slip into homelessness.
“This painfully personal tale explores the complex, knotty truths of loving someone drowning in addiction.
“Long Going draws you in and takes you on a journey.
“Calon is an immensely readable writer to watch.”
Long Going has since featured in the Bookseller's top five expert picks in its annual Wales spotlight, and on BBC Radio Wales Arts Show’s Hay Festival.
Launched in June, Sophie Calon will be available at a book signing at Literary Cat Books in Machynlleth in late September - date soon to be announced.
Honno is an independent co-operative press run by women and committed to bringing you the best in Welsh women's writing.
It was established in 1986 by a determined group of volunteers who wanted to increase the opportunities for Welsh women in publishing and bring Welsh women's literature to a wider public.
They asked the people of Wales to show their support for the new enterprise by becoming shareholders in the cooperative and in the first six months more than 400 people bought shares.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.