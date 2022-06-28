Consultation on rights of way improvement plan

Gwynedd Council is eager to hear the views of the county’s residents and organisations on the priorities for paths and rights of way over the coming years.

The document sets the direction and priorities for the area of work for the period up to 2028/29 and the council are eager to gather feedback from residents and representatives of organisations on the document by completing the survey which is now open.

The document and questionnaire for the rights of way improvement plan is available:

Online by visiting: www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/RightsOfWayImprovementPlan

Or there are paper copies available in your local library or Siop Gwynedd.

You can also call Galw Gwynedd on 01766 771 000 to ask for a paper copy of the plan and questionnaire through the post.

Councillor Dafydd Meurig, Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “The council is responsible for the county’s rights of way network, which is around 2,360 miles (3,800Km) in length, as well as popular paths such as the Lonydd Glas.

“This network enables access to the countryside, to the coast and urban green spaces and we’ve seen how important our paths are to people’s well-being during the Covid-19 period. In addition to this, the network is also a resource which is widely used by visitors to the area and enables traffic free traveling - for example to work and school.

“A draft of the rights of way improvement plan has been prepared which sets the direction and objectives that will be used to prioritise resources and to draw work schedules for a period of three years at a time.

“We’re eager to hear the opinions of the public on the draft plan in order to agree on clear priorities to improve rights of way in Gwynedd over the next few years.

“I therefore encourage individuals and representatives of organisations to comment on the draft document by filling out the rights of way improvement plan survey. The feedback will be used to prepare the final Gwynedd Council’s rights of way improvement plan, which will be active up to 2028/29.”