Ceredigion Youth Service is inviting young people, partners, and communities to help shape the future of youth work across the county.
As part of the statutory requirement for local authorities to produce a five-year youth work strategy, an engagement and consultation plan is being launched to ensure that young people’s voices are at the heart of the process.
Gethin Jones, Corporate Manager for Ceredigion Youth Service, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to shape the future of youth services in Ceredigion.
“We want young people and partners to tell us what matters to them so that our strategy reflects real needs and aspirations.”
Engagement will begin in January and will run until March.
A draft strategy will be submitted to Welsh Government in September.
