Tim Winton is the founder of Cambrian Classics, a family-run business that specialises in pre-1980 classic and vintage car repair and servicing located by the beautiful Ceredigion coast.
He also runs the local MG Owner’s Club, has explored some of the most beautiful driving roads West Wales has to offer and made a hobby of taking elderly vehicles on European adventures – from driving MGs through France, Italy, Spain and Portugal, to shipping a 30-year-old Land Rover campervan to Iceland for a summer trip, clocking up over 15,000 continental miles in vehicles averaging 40 years old.
There’s usually an interesting personal restoration project in the corner of Tim’s workshop, and his company offers services that range from restoration and repair work to regular servicing and maintenance.
Tim says classic car ownership is rewarding—offering a connection to craftsmanship, history and the pure joy of driving—but if choose unwisely and you could end up with a money pit. With the right advice and research, you can find a car that brings years of pleasure. The key is to buy with both heart and head.
Tim said: “It’s easy to be swayed by first impressions, so bring someone who knows the model well. They’ll spot issues like poor repairs, hidden rust or mechanical problems you might miss on a test drive. Even when buying from a dealer, an independent expert eye is worthwhile – they’ll know the weak points and typical trouble spots.
“Purchase price is only the start. Running costs vary widely: marques like MG, Mini and Triumph are inexpensive to maintain, while luxury brands can be far pricier. Set aside an annual maintenance fund for servicing, repairs and tyres; many classics run on old tyres long past their safe lifespan.
“Be realistic about how you’ll use your classic. Do you want gentle weekend drives, regular journeys or long tours? Think about practicality, storage space and ease of driving. You’ll enjoy and use a car that fits your habits far more than one chosen purely on nostalgia.”
Cambrian Classics (https://www.cambrianclassics.co.uk/) is a recommended garage for the MG Owner's Club and Just Kampers, and regularly works on pre-1980's classic cars, including pre-war vintage vehicles.
It specialises in a variety of classic marques including MG, Austin-Healey, Rolls Royce and Bentley, Alfa Romeo and more.
