It added: “Whilst information has been provided addressing refusal reasons pertaining to design and visual impact as well as ecology concerns, the [authority] remains of the opinion that the proposed units should in fact be assessed as chalets owing to their scale and degree of permanency and therefore assess the proposed scheme as being contrary to LDP policy as a result of their siting within the coastal region of Ceredigion west of the A487 Trunk Road. The proposal therefore remains of an unacceptable principle and is recommended for refusal.”