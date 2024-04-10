A Corris man has uncovered a hidden message from a Victorian joiner on 130-year-old chapel pews.
Wayne Colquhoun is converting a disused chapel into a house and workspace but in March he uncovered more than he bargained for.
On moving the last of the wooden pews from the upper gallery of 1868 Capel Salem he found an intricately written message on the end of a pew dating back to 9 October, 1895.
The old-fashioned handwritten in pencil reads: “Blessed is the name of God in this church.”
It is signed by ‘Nathaniel Owen Hughes - Joiner - late of Llanbrynmair - Tywyn’.
Wayne, 60, a carpenter by trade said he felt shivers down his spine when he first saw the note.
He said: ”As a time-served carpenter, sometimes, I leave my name for the next generation to find. “I tipped my cap to his craftsmanship as I read his message passed down, hidden on the back of a pew that he made- to me.”
Wayne is reincorporating the chapel pews into the renovation project which will become his home, including using the wood in what will become his kitchen.
The rest of the unused pews have been donated to Dyfi Osprey Project for use in their Wildlife Centre.