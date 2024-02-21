This progress has wider implications for Corris Railway revivalists, as more money needs to be raised to pay for the material and use of plant and machinery. A fund has been established to meet costs but more money is needed to pay for the crossing of Nant Goedwig stream. Anyone wishing to support the project, which will allow a longer narrow gauge train journey in the picturesque Dulas Valley, can donate via www.corris.co.uk or by sending a cheque to Corris Railway, to Corris Railway (SE), Station Yard, Corris, Machynlleth, SY20 9SH.