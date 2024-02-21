Corris Railway is appealing for donations to complete a new extension that will eventually double the length of the revived section of line south of Maespoeth Junction.
The railway has been building an embankment, with 20 lorries a day discharging material from the new Dyfi Bridge project at Machynlleth during February.
This progress has wider implications for Corris Railway revivalists, as more money needs to be raised to pay for the material and use of plant and machinery. A fund has been established to meet costs but more money is needed to pay for the crossing of Nant Goedwig stream. Anyone wishing to support the project, which will allow a longer narrow gauge train journey in the picturesque Dulas Valley, can donate via www.corris.co.uk or by sending a cheque to Corris Railway, to Corris Railway (SE), Station Yard, Corris, Machynlleth, SY20 9SH.
Corris Railway dates back to the 1850s. In the 1860s the line ceased to deliver direct to shipping, and instead transhipped its slate to the standard gauge railway at Machynlleth. A semi-official passenger service, using adapted wagons, flourished in the early 1870s.