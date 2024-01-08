Your votes are needed to secure an award for Corris Railway's steam locomotive.
For the second year running the railway’s Falcon steam locomotive is in the running for a Heritage Railway Association Award, the winner of which is chosen by the readers of Steam Railway magazine.
In 2022 the locomotive was nominated following its initial steaming at Alan Keef Ltd and for the 2023 awards it is again on the list following its entry into traffic in September, meaning there are now two steam locomotives permanently based on the line for the first time since 1948.
There are nine other projects that were completed in 2023 up for voters’ consideration. These include the Ffestiniog Railway for their new steam locomotive “James Spooner” and the Llangollen Railway for completing their extension of the running line and construction of a new station at Corwen.
The Corris members are delighted that the Falcon has made the nominations list twice in two years and hope that people will vote for them via www.steamrailway.co.uk/read/hra-awards. Voting closes today (Monday, 8 January).
The railway has produced a 36 page booklet, illustrated throughout in colour, telling the story of the “Falcon” locomotive from its beginning to its completion. It costs £3 and can be purchased from the online shop at www.corris.co.uk.
Public service trains on the Corris will resume at Easter but the volunteer workforce will be busy with maintenance and restoration work ahead of the new season.