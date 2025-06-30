Cambrian Railway Partnership has launched the 2025 Community Grant Fund, offering financial support for projects that celebrate railway history and contribute to community development.
Awards of up to £500 are available to support creative and community driven activities that celebrate and mark Railway 200, a year-long nationwide partnership-led campaign celebrating 200 years since the opening of the Stockton & Darlington Railway and the birth of the modern railway.
Cambrian Railway Partnership welcomes applications from community organisations, charities and CICs located within six miles of a railway station on the Cambrian Line from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and along the Wales coast to Pwllheli.
Examples of activities could include railway-themed artwork, community gatherings, events or performances, digital art or short films. This is not an exhaustive list and the partnership is looking forward to receiving a wide range of proposals that celebrate Railway 200.
Graham Davies, partnership vice chairman, said: “I am proud to be involved with the work we are doing, enabling local groups and communities along the length of the Cambrian Line to work with Railway 200 in improving their areas. I thank Transport for Wales for their continued support.”
Deb Justice, partnership development officer, said: “I am incredibly excited to be part of this initiative. Through our dedicated grant fund, we’re empowering groups and communities along the Cambrian Line to bring their creative and transformative Railway 200 projects to life.”
Through their Challenge Fund and as part of their commitment to community rail, Transport for Wales has provided half the money towards the total grant pot of £9,000.
Applications close at 1pm on Thursday, 14 August.
Anybody wishing to discuss project ideas should contact Deb Justice at [email protected] or visit the Cambrian Railway Partnership website www.thecambrianline.co.uk/news.
