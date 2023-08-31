After the 9 and 10 September, the new locomotive will work on Saturdays and Sundays in September and Saturdays in October up to and including the 21 September. Trains will leave Corris station for the journey along part of the Dulas Valley to Maespoeth Junction at 11am, 12pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm, and tickets can be booked in advance from www.corris.co.uk where other information about the revival of the Railway, closed by British Railways in 1948, can be seen.