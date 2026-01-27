Could Machynlleth be 2028’s Town of Culture?
Answer this question at an open meeting held at 7-9pm on Monday 9 February in Y Plas hall.
A group of residents aims to open the conversation with anyone who wants to participate, to put together an expression of interest form before the 31 March deadline.
Much like the City of Culture designation, it’s an opportunity for towns to showcase their unique stories and national significance.
The winner will receive £3 million to deliver a cultural programme in 2028.
A spokesperson for the group said: “We propose having an open meeting to come together and share ideas for projects, themes, partnerships, and ways of working.”
