Part of the Cambrian railway line will close for nine days next month for essential work.
Tywyn Town Council shared Network Rail’s information about the closure on their Facebook page.
Network Rail explained when, where and why part of the line will be closed in a series of screenshots shared by the council.
The first one states: “You may have seen us out on the Cambrian railway line recently, as we’ve been busy preparing the tracks for essential work.
“Track renewals will take place between Talybont and Dyffryn Ardudwy Station and also between Llanaber and Barmouth Beach Club.
“To install the new track, we’ll need to close the line between Pwllheli and Machynlleth from Saturday, 14 February and reopen on Monday, 23 February.
“We will also use the time during the closure to complete maintenance work on the tracks and level crossings along the route here and complete bridge inspections.”
The second screenshot went on: “During this time, TfW services will be affected, with buses replacing trains between Machynlleth and Pwllheli from Saturday, 14 February and Monday, 23 February.
“We’re advising passengers to check before they travel and allow extra time for travel due to extended journey times at: https://tfw.wales/service-status/planned-improvement-works.
“Trains will run as normal between Birmingham International / Machynlleth and Aberystwyth.
Thank you for your understanding and patience. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this might cause.”
