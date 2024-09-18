Gwynedd Council has acknowledged the “significant challenges” created by the crimes of convicted paedophile headteacher Neil Foden.
Foden, of Gwynant, Old Colwyn was jailed in July for 17 years for sexually abusing four girls.
A council Cabinet meeting heard Cllr Beca Brown state her department would “co-operate fully” with an independent review into the formers head of Ysgol Friars, Bangor and strategic headmaster of Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle, Penygroes.
She also welcomed a scrutiny investigation into safeguarding.
She said: “I would like to acknowledge the significant challenges of the past year as a result of Neil Foden’s crimes; all our thoughts have been and continue to be, with the victims.
“The department and council have been providing support to Ysgol Friars staff and learners over the past year and continue to do so.
“In addition, the department and council are committed to co-operate fully with the independent review in accordance with the national child practice review guidelines, and are ready to act on any findings or recommendations when they are known.
“I also welcome the intention of the education and economy scrutiny committee to carry out a scrutiny investigation into the safeguarding area; the department will be ready to co-operate fully with this investigation as well.”