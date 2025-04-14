Ceredigion County Council has announced which bin collections will be changed during the Easter break and opening hours for recycling centres.
The council says: "As we approach the Easter public holidays, Ceredigion County Council will change the collection day for people who usually have their waste collected on Mondays.
"This is to try to ensure that the waste service continues effectively during the Bank Holiday period.
"The service will return to the usual collection days from Tuesday 22 April."
Collections will stay the same on Good Friday, 18 April.
Those who have their bins collected on Mondays will see the date changed to Saturday, 19 April.
Cllr Shelley Childs, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services, said: “We continually review our approach to the delivery of our services with a view of providing the best possible level of service to the public with the resources that are available to us. We will be making efforts to share the information as widely as possible and, as always as part of Caru Ceredigion, would like to sincerely thank the public for their ongoing understanding and support.”
Household Waste Sites
Over the Easter public holidays, the opening hours of the Household Waste Sites at Glanyrafon, Lampeter and Cilmaenllwyd will be as follows:
Good Friday - closed.
Saturday - 10am - 3pm
Sunday - 10am - 3pm
Easter Monday - 10am - 3pm
Rhydeinon, Llanarth will also be closed Good Friday and open between 10am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, but closed Easter Monday.