Gwynedd Council has announced the closure of a number of roads over the next few days.
The council said roads in the Dwyfor area including Lon y Gerddi (B4417), Edern, Ffordd Dewi Sant (B4417), Nefyn and the High Street and Heol yr Wyddfa, Porthmadog will be closed during certain hours on Saturday and Sunday, 11 and 12 November.
They did not say why but signs will be in place for road users.
Part of the A493 in Arthog will close this Sunday, 12 November. The section of the road, between Ffordd Cae Nest and Ffordd Cwm Bychan in Llanbedr will be closed on Sunday, 12 November for Remembrance Sunday.
Once again, signs will be in place for road users Gwynedd Council said.
Finally, due to Llanffestiniog Fair on Monday, 13 November, part of the B4391 in the area will be closed between 7am and 10pm outside Pengwern. Signs will again be in place for road users.