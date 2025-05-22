On Sunday, 1 June, Meirionnydd Ramblers will walk in Arthog.
Starting from Morfa Mawddach on the Mawddach Estuary and heading up into the hills to the south of the estuary above the village of Arthog, you will head over the little rise of Fegla Fawr, next following the edge of the estuary and walking across fields to join a path climbing up alongside the Arthog Falls.
Reaching flatter ground, cross an ancient clapper bridge and pass the site of the medieval house of Llys Bradwen, associated with Ednowain ap Bradwen, leader of one of the 15 tribes of North Wales. A little more ascent brings us on to the Daran, with views of Diffwys in the Rhinogydd and Tyrrau Mawr on the long west ridge of Cadair Idris. From here we descend through woodlands to the Afon Morfa and thence across the Arthog Bog nature reserve and back to the start.
This is a Group Grade C+ circular walk starting at 10am.
The estimated finish time is 3pm
Start at Morfa Mawddach station car park (Grid Ref: SH628141).
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start of this 6 mile / 9.7kilometre walk National Grade: Moderate walk.
Contact Derek on 01341 281075.
On Thursday, 5 June, the ramblers take on Morfa Nefyn to Tudweiliog.
This linear walk follows a section of the Wales Coast Path on the northern side of the Llŷn Peninsular.
Start by rounding the narrow headland of Trwyn Porth Dinllaen, heading out along a narrow path just above the shoreline, with lovely views to the east across the bay, and returning on the other side of the headland alongside the golf course.
The mainly level route continues over easy grassy pastures above low, rocky cliffs, occasionally dipping down to cross small streams. Look out for colonies of seals on the beaches below, and cormorants on the rocks.
We will turn inland to follow a track to Tudweiliog where we await the bus back to Morfa Nefyn.
There is very little ascent or descent on this route. The (+) on the C grading is to reflect the initial path along the headland (which can be avoided if preferred by taking a higher route along an easy track) and a couple of other very short steeper sections.
This is a Group Grade C+ walk, which may be accessed using public transport. The Cambrian Coast train arrives in Porthmadog at 09:12. From here, the no 8 bus leaves at 09:40, arriving in Morfa Nefyn at 10:01. It is a short walk from from the bus stop to the car park. The return bus leaves Tudweiliog at 16:10, arriving Pwllheli 16:40 for the 17:42 train; or, if we make good time, there is a bus at 14:45, arriving Pwllheli 15:15 for the 15:37 train.
Start at 10.10am. The estimated finish time is 3.30pm.
Start at the National Trust Porthdinllaen car park (£5 to non-members) (Grid Ref: SH281406 / Postcode: LL53 6DA)
One again, the start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
Finish at Tudweiliog Post Office for the no. 8 bus at around 3.30pm (Grid Ref: SH237368 / Postcode: LL53 8NB.
This is a linear walk of 8 miles / 12.8 kilometres, National Grade: Moderate.
Contact Jacky C on 07929 062412.
Please visit our website www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for more information/any changes.