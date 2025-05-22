Reaching flatter ground, cross an ancient clapper bridge and pass the site of the medieval house of Llys Bradwen, associated with Ednowain ap Bradwen, leader of one of the 15 tribes of North Wales. A little more ascent brings us on to the Daran, with views of Diffwys in the Rhinogydd and Tyrrau Mawr on the long west ridge of Cadair Idris. From here we descend through woodlands to the Afon Morfa and thence across the Arthog Bog nature reserve and back to the start.