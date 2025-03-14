Ceredigion County Council is seeking skilled, community-minded building contractors to help transform the lives of residents through essential home adaptations.
Contractors are asked to get in touch with the county council who say it is committed to improving accessibility for residents who need it, and we have a constant flow of schemes available to work on.
Our Contractor Engagement Event will take place at the Centre for Independent Living at Penmorfa, Aberaeron, on 27 March from 10am to 3:30 pm
Cllr Matthew Vaux, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member for housing, said: “This is a great opportunity for those businesses in the county wanting to make a difference to the lives of people through essential home adaptations.”