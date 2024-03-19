A new service has been launched that claims to make Gwynedd healthier and happier.
With support from Gwynedd Council, Smwddis Swig Smoothies have launched Swig Bikes. Smoothie bikes power a blender to create a smoothie without using electricity.
The smoothie bikes can be booked by schools, businesses for staff welfare days, events and more, and will be transported in a brand-new electric Swig van.
Owner Tomos Owen said: “We are delighted to be able to introduce Swig Bikes. We are passionate about improving the health and wellbeing of our community and we believe Swig Bikes will be able to play a significant role in doing this.
“The bikes will improve our educational programs in schools and inspire learning through memorable activities." Swig offers 20 per cent off packages to schools and community activities/initiatives.
Tomos said: "Swig bikes are fun and interactive and the perfect activity for any staff welfare day. We believe that a happy team are key to any company, and the Swig Bikes are sure to leave everyone smiling on the inside and out."
Swig Bikes can be booked by visiting the Swig website - www.swigsmoothies.co.uk - or by emailing [email protected] for more information.