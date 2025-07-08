A former building society headquarters looks set to be converted into flats to meet housing needs.
Gwynedd Council has received an application to convert the former Halifax building society into 13 one-bedroom flats on Bangor High Street.
Three of those would be “affordable”
The plan also attempts to retain an element of commercial floor area for retail purposes.
The five-floored, mid-terrace property closed in April, 2023.
Later listed with agents Lambert Smith Hampton as “redevelopment potential,” it was noted to be in “poor condition” when sold.
The latest proposal does not include external works.
The development will also include a refuse storage and bicycle storage on the lower ground floor.
According to Gwynedd Council, 32 per cent of those on their housing register are looking for one-bedroom properties, the application says, and eight per cent of those on the Tai Teg register are looking for this type of property.
Noise concerns had been raised by the public protection service and it was recommended that a planning condition be imposed to ensure appropriate insulation between the different units.
There is no land within the site to provide car parking and there is only access on foot to the property.
Planning documents concluded the proposed use “was acceptable” and will not impair the area’s character and will not cause unacceptable harm to amenities”
The recommendation is for planning to approve the scheme. when it next meets on 14 July.
The application notes: “The intention of the proposal is to help meet the demand for such accommodation which is lacking in Bangor.
“The development would enable young professionals to stay in the community whilst also being close to their place of work”.
It also stated: “The development would retain an element of the ground floor area for retail purposes, which would contribute to employment opportunities.”
