Council closes gallery over faulty display cases
The Historical Galleries at Storiel Bangor are closed until further notice because of a fault with the display cases.
Gwynedd Council said the safety of the public, staff and the museum’s artefacts are of primary importance so this part of Storiel will remain closed whilst urgent maintenance work and safety checks are carried out.
“Gwynedd Council is grateful to the public for their patience as this work is conducted and further information regarding reopening will be issued as soon as possible,” a council spokesperson said.
“Despite the temporary closure of the Historical Galleries, the three art galleries and the shop will remain open as usual, as well as the customer toilets. Events and meetings that have been arranged to be held in the other rooms or on the lawn at Storiel will also go on as planned.”
