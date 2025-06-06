As the weather warms up and more people go out to enjoy the area’s natural beauty, Gwynedd Council want to hear from anyone interested in becoming a member of the local access forum.
The main purpose of the Arfon & Dwyfor Access Forum is to advise the council, Natural Resources Wales and others on ways to improve public access to land in the area for outdoor recreation and enjoyment of the area's paths (outside the boundaries of the Eryri National Park).
Cllr Craig ab Iago, Cabinet Member for Environment said: "Here in Gwynedd, we have a network of some 2,423 miles of public footpaths, which includes sections of the Wales Coast Path and a series of lonydd glas recreational routes that are enjoyed by local residents and visitors to the area.
"Of course, it's very important that everyone is able to go for a walk and enjoy the amazing natural beauty, and the access forum plays a key role in working with the council and its partners to improve access to the countryside throughout the county.
"So, if you enjoy and are interested in Gwynedd's routes and rights of way network, joining the access forum would be a great way to make a difference in the local area and ensure that our routes remain open, safe, and accessible to all."
The Arfon & Dwyfor Access Forum is keen to hear from anyone interested in applying to join as a member. The forum has between 12 and 20 members and meets up to four times a year.
For more information and to apply, visit www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/AccessForum. The closing date is 8 July.
Gwynedd is covered by three forums: Arfon & Dwyfor, administrated by the council, Northern Eryri Local Access Forum and Southern Eryri (Joint) Local Access Forum, both administrated by Eryri National Park Authority.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.