Gwynedd Council has confirmed there is no reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in any of its schools and work has begun to check its other public buildings.
The announcement came after assessments were completed, it stated on its website yesterday (Thursday, 14 September).
The lightweight ‘bubbly’ form of pre cast concrete was frequently used in public sector buildings in the UK from the mid-1960s to the 1990s.
Fears over its potential to crumble and lose its integrity after around 30 years had been raised by experts.
Its presence in schools across the UK recently prompted delays to the start of the autumn term for many, including two on Anglesey, Ysgol David Hughes and Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi.
Both schools were temporarily closed so that further safety inspections could be carried out and that alternative planning could take place.
A government website announced there were “no immediate risks or concerns,” and Anglesey County Council had said its priority was “to ensure the safety of all our staff and young people” in what had been an “evolving and emerging national issue”.
But in Gwynedd, in accordance with the Welsh Government’s latest guidelines, the council’s officers have been checking if RAAC was present in school buildings within the county.
“These assessments have been completed and we can confirm there is no RAAC in our schools," the council said yesterday.
“Work to check the remainder of the council’s building stock has begun and we will continue to work with the Welsh Government on the matter, following their guidelines.
“The safety of everyone who uses our buildings is a priority for Cyngor Gwynedd.
“All Gwynedd schools have opened as normal at the start of the new term this week, and we will continue to provide updates to stakeholders as require.”