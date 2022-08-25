Council congratulates pupils on GCSE results
Subscribe newsletter
Gwynedd Council has congratulated the county’s pupils on their success in their GCSE results, but say no information will be released about individual schools.
Councillor Beca Brown, cabinet member for education said: “These results are very good; the pupils are to be warmly congratulated.
“We want to see every pupil succeeding.
“I would like to thank the teachers and schools’ staff for their hard work throughout the year.”
Garem Jackson, head of education for Gwynedd Council also congratulated this year’s students, saying: “GCSE results are very good this year and reflect the commitment of our young people. Many congratulations to them for their hard work and success.
“These good results reflect the emphasis placed in our schools on inclusion, equal opportunity and the success of pupils as individuals, which has been particularly important during the recent difficult period.
Referred to the results in some individual subjects: “The results are good in a number of subjects but especially in the following subjects: Mathematics, Science, English and Physical Education.”
A council spokesperson said no information will be released about individual schools this year.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |