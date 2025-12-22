A plan to develop a “doggy day care” centre at an award-winning caravan and camping in Gwynedd has been received.
Gwynedd Council planners will consider the application, which claims it could boost tourism and a family business at the Llys Derwen Camping & Caravan Site at Llanrug.
The facility would be solely for the use of guests staying within the rural caravan and camping site.
The submission was made by Heledd and Nathan Tandy through agent Gwyn Humpherys, Roger Parry & Partners LLP and would see a change of use of an outbuilding into the dog care facility to be used in conjunction with the existing touring caravan and campsite.
The building subject to the application was originally granted permission in 1998 as a garage, storeroom, tack room and kennels.
Full planning permission was subsequently granted in 2018 for the change of use of the building into two holiday lets. The current proposal is to use part of the building for six dog kennels, and will operate daily from 9am-5pm.
It is hoped the scheme will “broaden the offer available at the camp-site, making the site more competitive in a crowded tourism market”.
It would be accessed via an existing vehicular entrance for the campsite, off Ffordd Bryngwyn.
Plans state the applicants have found a niche in offering a high-end camping and touring site whilst keeping a warm, friendly, bilingual family-run experience.
The planning documents add: “The applicants are attracting more like-minded customers to come and stay at the site, which is becoming an important tourism provider in the area and Wales more widely.”
They are “seeking to increase the number of customers who can be catered for at the site, which in turn will help the local Gwynedd area to establish a sustainable visitor economy that benefits the people, environment, language, and culture of the area”.
