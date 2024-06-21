No request has been made to Ceredigion County Council to sell its pontoon at Aberystwyth marina to the company that runs it as it bids to pull itself out of administration.
Aberystwyth marina crashed into administration in July last year after its parent company collapsed with estimated debts of £14 million and owing the taxman £1.8m.
Administrators were called in to parent company The Marine & Property Group Limited after it entered administration last April.
The Cambrian News has widely reported on financial issues at Aberystwyth marina, and in the wider group which comprises marinas in Cardiff, Burry Port, Watchet and Port Dinorwic, Gwynedd, which has left the marinas under threat and staff going unpaid.
Rumours recently circulating online suggested that a ‘back room deal’ that would hand over the county council-owned pontoon to the company is being put together.
Those rumours have been denied by Ceredigion County Council.
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson told the Cambrian News: “The company remains in administration.
“Ceredigion County Council can confirm no formal request has been made by the administrators regarding any sale or transfer of the Council owned pontoon.”
Company director Christopher Odling-Smee was contacted but did not want to comment.
In an email, Mr Odling-Smee said: “I have requested via your editor that you do not seek to again contact me.
“I would be grateful if you could therefore refrain from doing so.”