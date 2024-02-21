Projects providing advice and support to local businesses will be available in 2024 – including how to make the most of innovative technology, upskilling the workforce and much more - thanks to UK Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) money allocated by the council. Each session will include an introduction to the projects, the support available, and an opportunity for business representatives to chat with the delegates. Events will be held between 8.30am and 10am at Tŷ Gorsaf Hotel, Blaenau Ffestiniog on Friday, 23 February, the Dragon Theatre, Barmouth on Tuesday, 12 March, Hwb Arloesi, Porthmadog on Thursday, 14 March, Tafarn yr Heliwr, Nefyn on Friday, 15 March and Caffi De Winton, Welsh Highland Railway, Caernarfon Thursday, 21 March. Light refreshments provided at all the sessions.