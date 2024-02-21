Local businesses can learn more about the support and opportunities available to them at a series of events organised by Gwynedd Council.
Projects providing advice and support to local businesses will be available in 2024 – including how to make the most of innovative technology, upskilling the workforce and much more - thanks to UK Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) money allocated by the council. Each session will include an introduction to the projects, the support available, and an opportunity for business representatives to chat with the delegates. Events will be held between 8.30am and 10am at Tŷ Gorsaf Hotel, Blaenau Ffestiniog on Friday, 23 February, the Dragon Theatre, Barmouth on Tuesday, 12 March, Hwb Arloesi, Porthmadog on Thursday, 14 March, Tafarn yr Heliwr, Nefyn on Friday, 15 March and Caffi De Winton, Welsh Highland Railway, Caernarfon Thursday, 21 March. Light refreshments provided at all the sessions.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, Cabinet Member with responsibility for economic development, said: “This is a good opportunity for businesses and organisations in Gwynedd to learn more about the support available to businesses in Gwynedd and to hear and share their experiences with other local businesses.”
To register for one of the events send your details – including your name, the name of the business or organisation and state which event you will be attending – to [email protected]. For more information about the event contact [email protected] or visit the council’s website, www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/BusinessSupportProjects.