CEREDIGION County Council has said the "intention is to provide waste collections in Ceredigion as scheduled in the weeks surrounding Christmas Day and New Year’s Day", but warned of potential disruption from weather and illness.
The council said that "with the effects of wintry weather and illnesses upon us, it may be a challenging time to have all the resources we normally need to deliver the services."
Councillor Keith Henson, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services, said: “As part of Caru Ceredigion, we really appreciate our residents’ ongoing support and understanding if, for whatever reason, services are disrupted.”
"If for any reason we are unable to collect your waste, re-present it on your next scheduled collection day," the council said.
You can check updates on disruptions in your area on the Council website: www.ceredigion.gov.uk/servicedisruptions
Household Waste Sites in Ceredigion will be open as usual apart from Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.