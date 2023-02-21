Gwynedd Council has made improvements to Penygroes Library, thanks to a grant of £60,000 from the Welsh Government's Library Transformation Capital Fund.
Penygroes Library is well used and much loved by the residents of Dyffryn Nantlle, with more than 14,000 book loans being made in 2021/2022. It is also an important space for local people to come to socialise, browse for books and use the computers.
The funding has allowed the service to create a space to better display books and the public computer section has been moved. The Children’s Section has been transformed, with an image and extract from the Rwdlan series – by one of the area’s most prominent authors, Angharad Tomos – taking pride of place on the wall.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member with responsibility for the library service, said: “The new library will be able to offer a number of new experiences to users, namely a regular weekly story time for children and VR sessions to introduce young people and adults to the potential of virtual technology. A screen, headsets and a 360 camera have been purchased as part of the grant in order to introduce digital virtual technology to our users and undertake content creation projects in the future.
“I’m delighted to see these improvements to Penygroes Library to improve the facilities, as the service is so well used and appreciated by the residents of Dyffryn Nantlle.”
As part of the improvements, Petha Penygroes service has been launched at Penygroes Library. 'Petha' is a new project in Gwynedd which seeks to establish a Library of Things in three communities throughout the county, namely Dyffryn Nantlle, Dyffryn Ogwen and Bro Ffestiniog. This is a joint project between Benthyg Cymru, Dolan and Cyngor Gwynedd, following a successful application to the Welsh Government Circular Economy Fund. The idea behind Petha is simple – everyday things can be borrowed and shared rather than bought. This can save people money, save space in the home, reduce waste and reduce our carbon footprint.
Catrin Wager, North and West Wales development officer for Benthyg said: “Benthyg Cymru is a national organisation that supports communities to establish Library of Things and we are very proud to see the second Petha library, led by Dolan, opening in Penygroes. It's great to see the network of Petha libraries growing around Wales and thanks to Dolan and Cyngor Gwynedd for their hard work in making this a reality. Petha is an innovative project as it co-locates the Library of Things in a traditional library, and shows how local authorities can partner with communities to act for residents, and for our planet."
Meleri Davies from Patrneriaeth Ogwen - a Dolan member – said: “Petha offers toys on loan for free and everyday items for a small fee for members. These items can be DIY tools, a sewing machine, camping equipment etc. That is, those useful things that people want to use, but don't need in their home all the time. Partneriaeth Ogwen as part of Dolan, is very proud to be part of an exciting and timely project which will contribute to the sustainability agenda and tackling poverty.”
Ben Gregory from Yr Orsaf, Penygroes added: “We are delighted to be part of the Petha project, as this scheme will fit in very well with other projects taking place in Yr Orsaf, Penygroes such as the repair cafes, which have a focus on living in an environmentally responsible manner.”
Details of Penygroes Library opening hours, plus information about all Gwynedd Library Services, are available on the council’s website: www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/library or by following Llyfrgelloedd Gwynedd Libraries on social media.