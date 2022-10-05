Council launches maps to promote Welsh
Two new maps have been launched by Gwynedd Council’s Language Unit to promote the use of the Welsh language in the county.
The first is the Gwynedd Welsh Language Clubs and Activities map which can be accessed by going to the council website: www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/languageactivitiesmap
This is a convenient point of information for the public about activities, associations and clubs for all ages and interests across the county, which gives people the opportunity to use the Welsh language as a natural part of everyday life.
Gwenllian Williams, Gwynedd Council’s language adviser, said: “We are very lucky here in Gwynedd that so many volunteers organise and carry out regular activities in our communities, and done so naturally through the medium of Welsh. These groups and clubs are key to maintaining the Welsh language as a living community language.
“This map is a way of recognising and helping to share information about these groups and clubs and making sure that people know where to find different activities within their communities.”
It will be possible for any group, club or society that meets regularly to record their activity and meeting location on the map by filling in a questionnaire. This information will then appear on the public map, so that members of the public can search for information by area or type of activity.
The council is inviting anyone who is responsible for a group or club within their community to add their details to the map by filling in the form at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/languageactivitiesmap
The second Welsh Placenames Map can be accessed at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/WelshPlacenamesMap
This map has been created to develop a living record of verbal, informal names on locations and geographical features throughout Gwynedd. It is part of the council’s Indigenous Place Names Project, and is an attempt to create an easy to use resource which will enable groups, schools and individuals to memorise and preserve some of those unique names that exist on a local level.
Presently anyone can view the map, but for the time being it will only be possible to contribute to the map by contacting the Language Unit directly on [email protected] or by calling 01286 679629 or 01286 679469.
Mei Mac, Gwynedd Council’s place names project officer said: “There are a large number of old names for streets, areas, geographical features, bridges and so on that are not on official maps. Yet they are used verbally every day within our communities. They are interesting names and like any place name contain a rich reference to local history and heritage.”
This map can also be a valuable resource for teachers. Recently the pupils of Ysgol Sarn Bach set out to carry out a project to trial the map.
Nina Williams, head of the school, said: “The children have benefited greatly from working on the ‘Enwau ar Fap’ project and have really enjoyed learning about their local heritage. A lot of local names are remembered and retained by the children because of it and being part of this project has given them a real sense of identity.”
Cillr Menna Jones, cabinet member with responsibility for the Welsh language, said: “The two maps are an exciting development that will promote the use of the Welsh language in our communities. The Welsh Placenames map is an opportunity for us to try to protect colloquial Welsh place names and ensure that they are remembered for generations to come.
“The Welsh activities map will help people discover various Welsh-medium activities available throughout the county from surfing lessons to a local history society. I encourage everyone to contribute information to the maps and use them.”
