Gwynedd Council will consult on proposals to reduce the speed limit on a dangerous Meirionnydd road.
The council told the Cambrian News it is “eager to see changes to improve safety on” the B4405 at Talyllyn, Meirionnydd following a number of fatal accidents and a campaign for action. A council spokesperson said: “We know that this section of the B4405 near Talyllyn has been a matter of concern for local residents and are eager to see changes to improve safety on this road. Whilst securing funding to introduce road safety improvements may be challenging in the short-term, we plan to consult on proposals to reduce the speed limit in this area in the near future.”
The news has been welcomed by Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts who, together with Gwynedd councillor for Dysynni, Beth Lawton, previously called for a comprehensive review of road safety along the B4405 between Bryncrug and Talyllyn. The call led to the commissioning of a survey by the council’s highways department, which has now reported back, confirming the intention to lower the speed limit around Talyllyn lake from 60mph to 30mph and also propose to put in place a 40mph speed limit on either side of the 30mph zone.
In addition, there are plans to improve the road surface between Penybont Hotel and Pont Cedris. The proposals are now subject to consultation.
Commenting on the developments, the MP said: “The road from Bryncrug, Tywyn towards Talyllyn is notorious for both its long stretches and sharp bends and is a very popular and extremely busy route amongst both local and holiday traffic.
“The road has been the site of a number of serious and fatal road accidents in recent years which prompted calls for a comprehensive review into the sufficiency of current road safety measures.
“I am pleased that the review has now concluded, and its findings support earlier interventions from myself, local councillors and campaigners for a lowering of the speed limit on certain sections of the road – a call which was also backed by North Wales Police.
“I welcome the fact that Gwynedd Council highways department now intends to consult on plans to lower the speed limit around Talyllyn lake to 30mph, in addition to imposing a 40mph speed limit on either side of the 30mph zone.
“Road safety is about reducing risk and it is encouraging to see concrete measures now being taken to implement these new measures.
“This cannot happen soon enough, and I offer my support to the highways department and partner authorities as they take steps to implement measures to improve safety along this busy and dangerous road.”
Cllr Beth Lawton said: “I warmly welcome the implementation of any measure which will hopefully help prevent future accidents on the B4405 around Llyn Talyllyn.
“I am also pleased to learn that the condition of the road surface between Penybont Hotel and Pont Cedris is to be addressed.”