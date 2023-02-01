The council told the Cambrian News it is “eager to see changes to improve safety on” the B4405 at Talyllyn, Meirionnydd following a number of fatal accidents and a campaign for action. A council spokesperson said: “We know that this section of the B4405 near Talyllyn has been a matter of concern for local residents and are eager to see changes to improve safety on this road. Whilst securing funding to introduce road safety improvements may be challenging in the short-term, we plan to consult on proposals to reduce the speed limit in this area in the near future.”