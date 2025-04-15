A roadmap for future active travel paths across the Aberystwyth region has been released, with hopes the scheme can include a new bridge over the railway tracks near Plascrug school.
The latest phase of the active travel pathways between Bow Street, Penrhyn-coch and Aberystwyth is nearing completion with the next phase aiming to connect the paths.
A new video has been produced by Ceredigion County Council to show how proposals for the Waunfawr to IBERS Active Travel Link scheme will connect the villages and provide a ‘Campus to Campus’ link for Aberystwyth University staff and students between Penglais Campus and the new AIEC campus at Plas Gogerddan.
The video also shows further Future Route proposals currently under development which are planned to connect with Existing Routes linking Aberystwyth Town Centre with nearby communities.
Among the proposals displayed in the video are two option to replace the footbridge near Plascrug school.
The footbridge that crosses the railway line near Plascrug School and Aberystwyth Rugby Club, which has been in place since the 1990s, suffered storm damage four years ago, with a temporary scaffolding walkway installed.
The council is considering two options, with the first being to install a wider bridge at the existing location.
The second is to build a new bridge across Plascrug School grounds.
Other proposals include a path from Cefnllan down to Llanbadarn Fawr through the university campus, linking up Penweddig and Penglais schools to the network.
Traffic lights are being proposed on the railway bridge along the C1010, which links the IBERS crossroads to the A487, passing Pwll Crwn woods (the old ford).
There are also plans for an active travel path to link Pentre Jane Morgan to the campus at the top of Waunfawr across the A487.
Ceredigion County Council says the five minute video provides an overview of the wider walking and cycling network and our vision to help connect people with services, places of education and employment in Aberystwyth.
This video has been funded by the Welsh Government’s Active Travel Fund Core Grant with support from Transport for Wales.
Cllr Shelley Childs, who has recently been appointed as Ceredigion's Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services, said: “This new video provides a great overview of how proposals for new routes could link into the existing active travel network in the Aberystwyth area.
“These are helping to link communities and provide connectivity to a range of services and facilities available in Aberystwyth town, with more options for people to make safer walking and cycling journeys.
“These sustainable travel journeys have wide ranging benefits including personal health and wellbeing with improved access to green spaces, reducing carbon emissions and road congestion and helping to maintain cleaner air targets in our local areas."
The second phase of the work to connect Bow Street and Penrhyn-coch with Aberystwyth is due to be completed this month.
A funding application has been submitted Phase 3 to connects the paths and if successful, construction work will also commence here next financial year.