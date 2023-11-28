Residents and local officials have gathered to celebrate the completion of significant structural work on Aberdyfi Quay and Bryn Llestair footbridge.
A short ceremony has been held to officially open both the quay and bridge, following significant work to ensure that they continue bring enjoyment to locals and visitors alike.
Work on the quay, carried out by Gwynedd Council in a project worth around £4 million, included improving the existing wall, resurfacing work and improving access in and out of the water for all users.
The scheme was jointly funded by the Welsh Government and the council’s Asset Management Plan. The financial support via the Welsh Government’s Coastal Risk Management Programme is helping the local community adapt to rising sea levels by improving flood protection and coastal erosion for 20 properties in Aberdyfi.
Although the work on the Bryn Llestair bridge in the town was completed around a year ago, the council took advantage of the opportunity to celebrate the construction of a brand new bridge to replace the old structure, which had been closed for some years due to its poor and dangerous condition.
The bridge – known by some locally as Picnic Island bridge – crosses the Cambrian railway line and links Aberdyfi to the surrounding hills.
Cllr Berwyn Jones, Cabinet Member for Gwynedd Consultancy Service, who led the work on these two projects in Aberdyfi, said: “The quay slipway is vital for a number of harbour activities which contribute significantly to Aberdyfi’s local economy. The scheme has been in development for some years and I am pleased to say that the work has now been completed for the benefit of all users.
“I was also pleased to see the new-look Bryn Llestair bridge, which I hope will be put to good use as people take advantage of the opportunity to explore this beautiful area.”
A partnership involving Cyngor Gwynedd, Outward Bound, Aberdyfi Community Council, AA&I, Cardigan Bay Fisheries Local Action Group (FLAG) and Network Rail was formed to carry out the work on the Bryn Llestair Bridge.
Watch our video above to see more pictures from the opening of the projects in Aberdyfi.