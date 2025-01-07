Information on council services such as bin collections and blue badges in Gwynedd will now provided in sign language.
The move to provide information on Cyngor Gwynedd's services in British Sign Language, is part of the authority’s bid to improve accessibility and equality for all within the county.
People who use sign language can watch videos on the council's website to get information about bins and recycling, housing services, working for the council, applying for a blue badge (parking), and about creating an on-line account with the council.
Cllr Llio Elenid Owen, Cyngor Gwynedd's Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, welcomed the move and said: "I am delighted that several British Sign Language videos have been published on the council’s website.
"Ensuring fairness for all is a priority project within the Council Plan 2023-28. With this in mind, we want to pay due attention to equality and recognise the need to ensure that the council treats everyone fairly, regardless of their equality characteristics, background and needs.
"We hope this step will benefit the residents of the county who use British Sign Language, which is one of the UK’s indigenous languages, to access information about the Council's various services.
“This is a starting point to provide information about some of the most common topics of enquiry the council receives, in a way that is accessible to those using British Sign Language, with the aim of creating more in the future."
Cyngor Gwynedd has an arrangement with The Centre for Sign Sight Sound to make this project a reality.
For more information or to access the resource visit Cyngor Gwynedd's website: BSL: Information in British Sign Language
If you need assistance with British Sign Language (BSL), please contact: [email protected] or by text on 07799 533547