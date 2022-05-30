Council pays out over £1.5m in cost-of-living payments to residents

Ceredigion County Council has issued more than £1.5million in cost-of-living support payments, after being accused of “sitting” on the money.

Today, the council confirmed on Friday, 27 May they issued 10,520 cost-of-living support payments, announced by the Welsh Government, amounting to £1,578,000.

The payments were made to most residents paying their council tax by direct debit, and the money should be in their bank account by Tuesday, 31 May.

The council are now finalising a scheme for residents that do not pay their council tax by direct debit. Letters will be sent mid-June authorising collection of their £150 cost-of-living support payment from the Post Office, allowing payments to be made without the need to complete an online application form to provide bank details.

This comes after payments by most authorities started in April, encouraging mounting pressure on Ceredigion council to make the payments.

Last week, a petition was launched calling on the council to speed up the “much needed £150 cost-of-living payment” to “cash strapped” residents.