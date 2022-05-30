Council pays out over £1.5m in cost-of-living payments to residents
Subscribe newsletter
Ceredigion County Council has issued more than £1.5million in cost-of-living support payments, after being accused of “sitting” on the money.
Today, the council confirmed on Friday, 27 May they issued 10,520 cost-of-living support payments, announced by the Welsh Government, amounting to £1,578,000.
The payments were made to most residents paying their council tax by direct debit, and the money should be in their bank account by Tuesday, 31 May.
The council are now finalising a scheme for residents that do not pay their council tax by direct debit. Letters will be sent mid-June authorising collection of their £150 cost-of-living support payment from the Post Office, allowing payments to be made without the need to complete an online application form to provide bank details.
This comes after payments by most authorities started in April, encouraging mounting pressure on Ceredigion council to make the payments.
Last week, a petition was launched calling on the council to speed up the “much needed £150 cost-of-living payment” to “cash strapped” residents.
Organisers of the petition, Dinah Mulholland, Jan Culley, and Alex Mangold, accused the council of “sitting” on the cash, and forcing the “more vulnerable and worse off people in Ceredigion” to “choose between heating and eating”.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |