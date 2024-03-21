Ceredigion County Council will sell off land and disused buildings in Adpar that have been the subject of vandalism in a bid to boost the authority’s coffers by as much as £700,000.
The council’s Cabinet, meeting on 19 March, heard that plans were being made to sell off parcels of land and derelict buildings at Derwen Gardens.
A report said that the land and buildings had previously been the subject of an agreement to sell it to developers in 2015 for £200,000 “but the sale did not proceed to completion.”
With financial pressures now leading to council tax hikes for residents alongside service cuts, the council has now decided to put the land back on the open market, with a report saying its estimated value is between £525,000 and £700,000.
Members heard that “discussions have taken place with developers and a Housing Association both who are in discussions with neighbouring landowners and expressed interest in developing this and the wider sites.”
“The current condition of the buildings is poor to very poor condition with dry rot prevalent in half of the main building,” the report said.
“External elements are either failing or damaged to a point of requiring boarding up or reactive maintenance.
“The properties have been combined to offer a significant development opportunity for a larger scale developer to develop a plan creating access to adjoining land.
“The current insurers have requested the Council to Fence off the building completely due to safety issues related to anyone who breaks in who could fall through the rotten floors.
“The buildings have been subjected to damage, break ins and numerous reports of alarms being triggered which have now been turned off altogether.
“The largest building is considered too dangerous to access due to dry rot and the cost of making good would be prohibitive.
“Selling the combined site to one developer will ensure the future development and control by the purchaser.
“One ownership is critical to avoid ransom strips which would hold up progress.
“The combination of these sites unlocks greater opportunity which support the housing waiting list demands.”