Ceredigion County Council say care home residents at Hafan y Waun will still have access to a minibus.
This follows fears that a minibus at the home had been taken away. There were also concerns for money raised for the use of the minibus.
But Ceredigion County Council, which has taken over the running of Hafan y Waun, say the minibus used previously by residents was a hired vehicle and they will have access to other minibuses in future.
Megan Jones Roberts raised money for minibus.
“Five years ago I was approached by staff at Hafan y Waun to help them arrange an event to help them raise funds to purchase a minibus for the use of residents at the home,” she said.
“I agreed to help and arranged an event, but Covid came along and everything had to be cancelled.
“Two years ago the same concert was re-arranged at the Great Hall with a fantastic line up of Welsh stars. “There was sponsorship from local businesses and a terrific amount of money was raised towards purchasing a minibus and a few months later it was delivered by Dolen Teifi Transport to the Care Home.
“Families, friends and associates of Hafan y Waun made substantial payments to the home for the upkeep of the bus.
“Unfortunately it has recently been moved from the care home and I, like others, want to know why, and where is the donated money raised for the upkeep of the bus?
“The residents used this bus to take them down town to the prom, and visit the cinema and Aberystwyth Arts Centre. These were pleasurable activities for the residents, and now they have been deprived of them! This is not fair as the money was raised for them to enjoy a few hours away from the home setting and have some fun!”
But a council spokesperson said the home did not buy a minibus. They hired one when needed with the funds raised.
The spokesperson added that an EV charging point had been installed for the bus, using funds, and, “there is a clear accounting process in place for the remaining funds”.
The spokesperson said: “The hired minibus was part of a project in conjunction with Dolen Teifi.
“The EV charging point was installed at the home and the minibus was paid for per mile to the hire company. “The minibus has been returned to Dolen Teifi but it can be used in the future if needed.
“Once the staff have received the appropriate council training they will then either have the option of using council minibuses if they are available or the hired minibus if that is required.”
Commenting on fears about the whereabouts of funds raised for the minibus, they added: “There is a clear accounting process in place for the remaining funds.
“We are waiting for Ceredigion Council corporate fleet driver training to be delivered to relevant staff so that the facility can be utilised.
“This is vitally important to maintain health and safety standards and guidelines.”